North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $308.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.89), with a volume of 109278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.87).

North American Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15,250.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.25.

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Income Trust

About North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Charles Park acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($37,410.62). In other North American Income Trust news, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 100,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £300,000 ($383,043.92). Also, insider Charles Park acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($37,410.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 210,856 shares of company stock valued at $62,877,384. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

