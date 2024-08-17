North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $308.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.89), with a volume of 109278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.87).
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15,250.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
