Northland Capmk Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

PHX opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

