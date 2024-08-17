Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 8,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,178. Nova LifeStyle has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 344.65% and a negative net margin of 68.74%.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

