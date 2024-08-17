Nova R Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 5,818,795 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

