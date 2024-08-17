Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 1,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 5,669,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

