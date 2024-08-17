Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 193 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.87. 433,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average is $186.14.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

