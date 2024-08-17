Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 63 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

