NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NU from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,056,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,707,168. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. NU has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

