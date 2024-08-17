NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Insider Amanda Burton Purchases 17,254 Shares

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Burton bought 17,254 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £29,849.42 ($38,112.13).
Shares of NWF opened at GBX 170 ($2.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.05 million, a P/E ratio of 939.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. NWF Group plc has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 247 ($3.15). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.71.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
