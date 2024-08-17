NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,169. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.92.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

