O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 244 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.8% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 192.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 28,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. 1,950,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,742. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

