O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 645 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

