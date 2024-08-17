O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $1.13 Million Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGHG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGHG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,596 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.