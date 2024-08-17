O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.53. 178,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,357. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

