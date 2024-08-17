O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,457,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,208,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

