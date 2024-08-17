O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NOBL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 332,256 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

