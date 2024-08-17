O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 1,025 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUG. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
BUG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,929. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $806.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
