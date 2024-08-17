O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 1,025 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUG. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BUG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,929. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $806.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.