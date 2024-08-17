O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,769. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.