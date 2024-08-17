O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 386 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $65.54. 5,335,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,689. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

