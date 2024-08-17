Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

