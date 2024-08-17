Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $384.25 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $384.25 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.90 or 0.04390972 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05696684 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,860,940.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.