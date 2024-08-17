Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oculis stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in Oculis Holding AG ( NASDAQ:OCS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,452,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,000. abrdn plc owned about 3.99% of Oculis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCS stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Oculis has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

