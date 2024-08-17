Old Port Advisors Buys 41 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 94,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $577.68. 2,728,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $591.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

