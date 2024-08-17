Old Port Advisors Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after buying an additional 294,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

