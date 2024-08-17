Old Port Advisors Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,249,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,745,000 after acquiring an additional 183,940 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $251.15. The stock had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,178. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

