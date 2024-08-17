OMG Network Price Reaches $0.21 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $29.51 million and $4.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

