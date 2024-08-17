Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3,657.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,773. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.71.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

