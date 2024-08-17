One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,149,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,804.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 103,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,602. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

