Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $75.84. 5,390,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.99. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $101.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

