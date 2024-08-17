OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Insider Ki Won Yoon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,128.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 44.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on OP Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

