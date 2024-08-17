Organigram Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The firm had revenue of C$37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.20 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Organigram

Organigram Trading Up 2.6 %

OGI opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$287.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organigram news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total value of C$31,056.39. Corporate insiders own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.