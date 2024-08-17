Organigram Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts (TSE:OGI)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The firm had revenue of C$37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.20 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Organigram

Organigram Trading Up 2.6 %

OGI opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$287.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organigram news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total value of C$31,056.39. Corporate insiders own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.