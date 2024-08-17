ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.
ORIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.1 %
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
