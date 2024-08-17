Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,817.0 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

ORINF stock remained flat at $47.16 on Friday. Orion Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

