OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $27.36 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $651.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. CWM LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

