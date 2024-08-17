Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.23. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

