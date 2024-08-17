OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2,952.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 75,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 73,432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 271.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,567 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $368,569.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,697,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $368,569.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,697,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,638,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,541 shares of company stock worth $7,382,349. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $144.02. 103,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,900. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.