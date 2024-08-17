OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.00

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
