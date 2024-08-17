Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,831,000. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,649,000 after purchasing an additional 729,602 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. 2,131,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

