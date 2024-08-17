Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.92. 535,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

