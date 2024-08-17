Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,168,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $167.89. 5,640,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

