Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $549.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $573.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

