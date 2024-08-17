Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

ITW traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.94. The company had a trading volume of 895,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,388. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.