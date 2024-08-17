Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at about $70,637,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,181,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 207,560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 191.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 281,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,961 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS FDEC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,527 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $898.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

