P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Update

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $367.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 4,073,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $74,059,866.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,427,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,578,276.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 68.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

