Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $424.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

