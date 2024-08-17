PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PACS Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PACS stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. PACS Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth $733,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

