Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,260,550.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $32.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.23, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

