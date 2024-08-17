Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 38 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources Price Performance

About Pan African Resources

LON:PAF opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £574.08 million, a P/E ratio of 996.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.75. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 12.06 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.