Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 38 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources Price Performance
About Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.