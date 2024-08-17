Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PCYG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.50. 15,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $336.24 million, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

