Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Up 0.1 %
PCYG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.50. 15,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $336.24 million, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
About Park City Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.