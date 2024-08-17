Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $109.57 million and $2.90 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,594,777 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.